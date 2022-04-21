TVS Motor announces £100 mn investment in UK's Norton Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company, which makes two- and three-wheelers, said on Thursday it will make an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, the iconic UK brand it acquired in April 2020.

“Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, in a statement.

Norton recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, to build bikes using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality.

“ is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, .

“This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain.

The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub,” he said.

Norton Motorcycles’ new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub. It forms a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming a leading player in luxury and high-performance motorcycles.

The manufacturing facility has been engineered to be highly sustainable and minimise waste.