Australia's Great Ocean Road makes for one of world's great driving trips

The early-morning sunshine in Melbourne is a splendid sight. It is late May and there is a bite to the air, the chill softened by rays of the sun peering through the city’s imposing skyline.

A part of me wants to get changed and head off to the banks of the Yarra for a run. There are, after all, few better ways of experiencing the marvel that is Melbourne than darting along the turbid waters of the Yarra, immersing yourself in the culture of a city that presents a quite exquisite fusion of rich history and bustling contemporaneity. But my itinerary does not allow for such ...