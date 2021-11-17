​JSW Steel enters Dow Jones Sustainability Index

-
JSW Steel on Wednesday announced that it has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021.
JSW Steel is one of the 15 companies from India and one amongst only three steel companies from emerging markets that have made it to the DJSI EM Index, which comprises 108 companies globally. The company has progressively improved its score across the three domains of environment, social and governance.
DJSI is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is highly regarded by global investors, fund managers, and financial analysts looking at ESG based investments. With a steel-making capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and the USA, including capacities under joint control, JSW Steel has participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.
Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel & Group CFO said: "The entry in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index is a testimony to our work and progress in the area of sustainability. JSW Steel has always been a front runner in incorporating ESG into its core operations and decision making, along with adopting the Best Available Technologies (BAT) to improve its climate impact performance.”
JSW Steel has moved up from 81st to 93rd percentile y-o-y, with a major improvement in areas of policy influence, information and cybersecurity, codes of business conduct, supply chain management and materiality analysis.
In the environmental dimension, it has moved from 81st to 91st percentile y-o-y, with significant positive change in score across issues like operational eco-efficiency, biodiversity and climate strategy.
In the social dimension, it has seen an upgrade from 77th to 90th percentile y-o-y, with improvements in score in talent attraction and retention, occupational health and safety, social impacts on communities.
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of the sustainability practices of some of the world’s largest companies. The CSA focuses on criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material and has been doing so since 1999.
The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who believe sustainable business practices lead to long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their portfolios.
JSW Steel has a target of achieving 37.8 MTPA steel capacity by FY25.
