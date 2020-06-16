A slew of health and wellness products to be rolled out soon: ITC's Sumant

B Sumant, executive director, ITC, tells Avishek Rakshit & Ishita Ayan Dutt, in an interview, that the company has always been ‘vocal for local’ and has introduced products designed in India, sourced in India and made in India. The company is now working on a range of products to suit the times.

Edited excerpts: What is the current level of capacity utilisation in factories? We are able to meet market demand for our products. The way we design our factories – the ‘Make in India’ Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) ...