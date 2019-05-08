ABB to Siemens, leaner avatar of engineering MNCs worthy bet for investors

ABB India has had a good start to the year, with its March quarter (Q1; company adopts calendar year reporting) revenues of Rs 1,850 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while net profit at Rs 89 crore rose 93 per cent, led by better execution. These numbers met the Street’s expectation, though its stock price, impacted by weak market conditions, fell over a per cent on Wednesday.

The engineering major announced its results late evening on Wednesday and this being the first quarter of earnings after hiving off its power grid business, is viewed as quite critical for ABB. One of ...