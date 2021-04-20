ACC Q1 profit surges 74% to Rs 563 crore on good operating performance

-
Cement major ACC has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of calendar year 2021 (Q1CY21). The company’s consolidated net profit surged 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 563 crore, backed by a strong top line and better-than-expected operating performance.
Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 23 per cent to Rs 4,213 crore, compared to Rs 3,433 crore in the year-ago period. “This quarter, we delivered the highest-ever revenue and operating earnings before interest and tax (Ebit). Our cost-efficiency project Parvat is on track and helped us manage some continuing cost headwinds,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC.
The company said its operating Ebit was at Rs 717 crore in the March quarter, up 67.3 per cent YoY. Its margin climbed 450 basis points (bps) to 17 per cent (up from 12.5 per cent) in Q1CY21, driven by capital expenditure-led strong cost actions and higher growth in premium products.
“The grinding unit expansion in Sindri was completed in record time (adding a capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum). The execution of our greenfield growth project in Ametha and associated grinding units is progressing according to plan,” added Balakrishnan.
