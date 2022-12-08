Ather Energy, Greaves Cotton dump EVâ€ˆassociation SMEV, choose Siam

JUST IN
Business Standard

SMEV was set up primarily for electric two-wheeler players and start-ups in this space. Its membership restricts the entry of companies that have ICE operations and use petrol

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Ather Energy
The big guns in SMEV include Hero Electric and Okinawa (which is also a member of Siam), apart from other medium and smaller players that include Tork Motors, Okaya, Lohia Auto, among others.

Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers — Ather Energy and Ampere EV by Greaves — have taken membership of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle makers.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:50 IST

`
