Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd (Ayana) is scaling up its presence in Karnataka by setting up projects totaling 2 gigawatts (GWs) with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

At present, it has an operational portfolio of 340 megawatt-alternate current (MWAC) in the state, Ayana said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The company has signed an expression of interest with the government of Karnataka to develop wind and totaling 2 (GW) capacity with an investment of around Rs 120 billion (Rs 12,000 crore). At present, Ayana has an operational portfolio of 340 megawatt-alternate current (MWAC) in the state," it said.

With the addition of 2 GW of green capacities, the company aims to to provide clean energy for nearly 2 million households.

Karnataka, under its Policy 2022-27, aims to develop 10 GW of additional projects and Ayana is keen to help achieve the target, Shivanand Nimbargi, MD & CEO, Ayana, said.

"Karnataka is a big pull for the renewable energy industry, and we are pleased to have partnered with it to expand the sector further," he said.

According to the statement, the (NIIF) is a majority stakeholder in the Bengaluru-based Ayana. British International Investment and EverSource Capital-managed Green Growth Equity Fund are other shareholders in the company.

The company is among India's fastest-growing renewable energy producers.

