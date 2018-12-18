Bhavin Turakhia: The young entrepreneur for whom the world is a playground

Bhavin Turakhia comes across as an average joe entrepreneur -- slender, sporting a tee and a stubble, and someone who carries his office in his laptop.

But, apart from an almost insatiable thirst to launch and scale up multiple companies at the same time, what also differentiates Turakhia is the ability to see the entire world as 'one' market and create global products. Turakhia, now 38, is based in London, runs companies in India and Dubai, and manages their customers in the US. “I have clients across the world, so London is like a good central place for work from the ...