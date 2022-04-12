Combined m-cap of all listed Adani Group firms crosses Rs 16 trillion

JUST IN
Tata Power's plan to reduce debt through InvIT gets delayed
Business Standard

Deepak Korgaonkar 

The combined market cap of the seven listed companies of Adani Group crossed Rs 16 trillion on Monday, standing at Rs 16.02 trillion. Shares of Adani Group companies traded higher by up to 16 per cent on the BSE on Monday, extending their last week’s rally, after UAE’s International Holding Company agreed to invest 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in three group companies through preferential issue.

First Published: Tue, April 12 2022. 01:50 IST

