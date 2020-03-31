Coronavirus: ArcelorMittal working on 3D printed ventilator prototype

World largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, has joined the medical fightback against Covid-19 by coming forward to bridge the gap in the huge requirement for medical equipments.

On Tuesday, the steelmaker said, after being contacted by Spain’s national representative for the global makers movement they had put their 3D printing expertise to valuable use, playing an integral role in the development of a ventilator prototype.

"The ventilator will be tested in hospital in the coming days in order to obtain the medical validation for use. Work is also underway to establish the supply chain required to begin printing ventilators so they can be used by those who need them most and ease the burden on healthcare workers," the company said in a statement.

said that its success over the years has been built on the foundation provided by its engineering capabilities and R&D expertise. "Harnessing these talents within our business to support the medical fightback against was a natural evolution," it added.

With the move, has joined a global effort to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In the US, a number of automakers - Ford, GM, Toyota and Tesla - that have temporarily shut down factories have rushed in to address the shortage in ventilators. In India, the government has reached out to leading automakers to explore the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipments.

said that it was now focused on the prototype for a more advanced ventilator which also had the ability, in addition to providing lungs with oxygen, to feeding medicine incorporating AI algorithms.

The company has also been utilising its global network to help facilitate the transfer of equipment to and from regions most impacted. In February, including sourcing masks for China.

"Now that China appears to have passed its peak, we are working with our associates there to help bring medical equipment to the countries now facing an escalation and particularly those, such as India and Liberia, that will struggle to source adequate supplies," the company said.

Merits mention, ArcelorMittal made a major acquisition, Essar Steel, jointly with Nippon Steel, under the insolvency law, in December.

The steelmaker also said today that it was either seeing or expecting to see a significant decline in industrial activity in many if not all of the geographic markets in which it operates, which was impacting business.



As a consequence, ArcelorMittal was reducing production and temporarily idling steelmaking and finishing assets, on a country by country basis in alignment with regional demand as well as government requirements.

However, the company mentioned that its net debt was at a record low, and it had a very manageable debt maturity profile having used available cash to prepay debt in recent years and also benefit from a significant liquidity position.