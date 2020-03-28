Coronavirus impact: PwC defers promotions, deducts March salaries

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted India to defer promotions and increments until there is certainty around business.

The decision has been taken because of a cash flow mismatch, though the company is expecting double-digit revenue growth for the current financial year, according to people in the know.



The senior management is considering a 15 to 25 per cent salary cut from April if the situation persists.

However, India is learnt to be deducting salaries for March at three levels depending on the number of years a person has spent in the company. For those who have spent three years, there will be a 15 per cent salary cut, and a 25 per cent deduction for 3-5 years. At the top level, the salary will be reduced 50 per cent.

The company is also likely to freeze hirings while there will be no job cuts, they said.

Shyamal Mukherjee, chairman and senior territory partner at India, said in a statement: “In today's challenging times, with the extensive actions and confidence building measures taken by the Indian government, leaders of organisations need to match up by taking proactive steps to protect their organisations and their employees in times like this.”

The firm is taking these interim measures to secure its financial position. “I am sure this will hold us in good stead," Mukherjee said. The decision was taken at the leadership level and later conveyed to around 15,000 employees in an online town hall meeting on Thursday, the sources said.