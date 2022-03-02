Disney sells most of advertising inventory for Indian Premier League 2022

Disney + Hotstar the OTT channel of Disney Star has sold most of its advertising inventory for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on March 26.

It will hike rates for the remaining slots by 20 per cent come March 4, according to advertising sources. Advertising companies with which the company is negotiating also say they are asking for a 10 per cent overall increase in spot rates of 10-second slots on television and the peak asking rates are as high as Rs 18 lakh for some matches, an increase of over 25 per cent compared with the previous ...