Divi's, SBI caps to see combined inflows of Rs 1,400 cr on Nifty inclusion

Divi’s Laboratories will see combined inflows of nearly Rs 1,400 crore on account of their inclusion in the widely-tracked index. Meanwhile, outgoing candidates Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Bharti Infratel will see outflows of Rs 650 crore in total.

As part of its semi-annual index review, NSE on Thursday announced these changes to the index, which is estimated to be used as an underlying by exchange traded funds (ETFs) with assets of nearly Rs 90,000 crore.

The changes will take effect from September 25, a day after expiry of the next month’s derivatives contract.

Edelweiss analysts Sriram Velayudhan and Abhilash Pagaria in a note said Divi’s will have a weightage of 0.83 per cent and Life 0.69 per cent. Currently, Zee and Infratel have weightage of about 0.37 per cent each.

Divi’s has made it to the index on the back of strong gains this year. From this year’s lows, the stock has surged 80 per cent to Rs 3,238.

Some players criticised the move to include the stock. “Including the stock after such as sharp rally, will force funds to buy the stock at higher values. This will further increase valuations both for the stock as well as the index,” said an analyst.

Often in the past, it has been seen that a stock gets added to an index after the best gets played out in terms of gains.

Life will join in becoming only the second insurance company to get added to the index.

Last month, had replaced Vedanta in the index. This was however, an out-of-turn reshuffled following delisting bid by Vedanta.

Shares of have gained 62 per cent from their lows in March. In comparison, the Nifty is up 50 per cent.