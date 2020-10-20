Dubai trip plus Apple iPhone 12 cheaper than buying phone in India

If you are looking to buy the new Apple iPhone in a showroom near you, think again. For, the alternative is to jet set to Dubai (there is no quarantine there) on a weekend package, go on a shopping spree, and pick up an iPhone 12 Pro (256 GB) at one of the swanky malls in the city.

And the good news is that your combined bill (for the short holiday and the mobile) could be the same as for the simple pleasure of buying an iPhone in India. The reason for this huge price differential is simple: The government in March this year increased goods and services tax (GST) on mobile phones ...