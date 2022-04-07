Future-Amazon case: Supreme court lifts stay on SIAC arbitration

The (SC) on Wednesday lifted the stay on arbitral proceedings before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) between and Amazon. The Bench also said that Future Retail’s plea for termination of proceedings before SIAC will also be heard on priority.

The SC said in its order that the interim application will be transmitted to the Delhi High Court as agreed by both parties and as proceedings have already begun there.

On Monday, Amazon and agreed to appear before SIAC, and both were directed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to file a joint memo in the SC on Tuesday in this regard. In the hearing, the SC also asked both parties to request the Delhi High Court to hear the case on the enforcement of the emergency arbitration award passed by SIAC on priority basis.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked to file its response on enforcement of the emergency arbitration award passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on Amazon’s petition and granted the liberty to file a rejoinder thereafter.

The case will next be heard on April 12 in the Delhi High Court, which is currently hearing a bunch of pleas filed by both the parties.

On January 5, the Delhi High Court said the SIAC arbitration proceedings in the Amazon-Future case and also stayed a single judge’s order, dismissing Future’s Group’s plea seeking direction to the arbitration tribunal to take a decision on its application for terminating the arbitration proceedings before moving further.