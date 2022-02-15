JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Future Retail's net loss widens by 26% to Rs 1,063 cr in December quarter
Business Standard

Grasim Industries becomes net debt free; Q3 revenue rises 16% to 24,402 cr

In its Q3, FY22 results, the company said its consolidated revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 24,402 crore

Topics
Grasim Industries | Q3 results

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Grasim Industries | Photo: @GrasimInd
Grasim Industries | Photo: @GrasimInd

Grasim becomes net debt free The Aditya Birla Group flagship, Grasim Industries, has become net debt free on a standalone basis after selling its fertiliser business. In its Q3, FY22 results, the company said its consolidated revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 24,402 crore, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was Rs 4,107 crore.
.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 15 2022. 00:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.