HDFC Bank faces glitches in online transactions, says no cause for concern

Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday faced troubles accessing their accounts due to a technical glitch. However, in a series of tweets, the bank said only some of the customers are facing the glitches and that there is no cause for any undue concern.
