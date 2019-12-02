HDFC Bank faces glitches in online transactions, says no cause for concern

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday faced troubles accessing their accounts due to a technical glitch. However, in a series of tweets, the bank said only some of the customers are facing the glitches and that there is no cause for any undue concern. 
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 21:50 IST

