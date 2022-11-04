JUST IN
Shipping Corp Q2 net dips 49% to Rs 124 cr, expenses rise to Rs 1,336 cr
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp, Harley Davidson close in on motorcycle platform

This is part of the larger strategy to strengthen presence in the premium segment where rival Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield have a stronghold and in which even TVS Motor Co is making rapid strides in

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | Harley Davidson | Motorcycle makers

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson are in final stages of getting their jointly developed motorcycle platform off the ground, Hero MotoCorp’s management said in an investor call.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:21 IST

