Hindalco Industries is concerned over coal costs, says Satish Pai

Having to import coal, Hindalco Industries is concerned over coal costs. The company’s Managing Director SATISH PAI talks about plans to address coal cost issues, rising aluminium imports, and the status of Aleris deal in an interview with Aditi Divekar and Dev Chatterjee. Edited excerpts: Hindalco’s power and fuel costs have increased significantly.

How big is coal cost a concern for you given you have four captive mines? I am worried. We have started to import a bit. Of the total 16 million tonne (mt) requirement, we imported about 1 mt in the September quarter. To ...