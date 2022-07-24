Q1 results: Infosys consolidated net profit up 3% at Rs 5,360 crore

-
Infosys on Sunday reported a 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,360 crore for the April-June quarter.
The IT company has raised full-year FY23 revenue guidance to 14-16% from 13-15%. It has retained its operating margin guidance at 21%-23%.
The company's revenue was up 24 per cent YoY to Rs 34,470 crore.
On BSE, Infosys shares closed at Rs 1506.30 apiece down 1.73% on Friday. At the bourses, Infosys bled 19 per cent so far in this calendar year. In comparison, frontline indices Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have tumbled 5 per cent each.
