ICICI Pru on course to hit new business value of Rs 2,560 crore in FY23
Business Standard

Q1 results: Infosys consolidated net profit up 3% at Rs 5,360 crore

Revenue up nearly 24% to Rs 34,470 cr

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The finance ministry (FinMin) has asked Infosys to work on ways to extract and access taxpayers’ real-time data faster and accurately as it is crucial for taking decisions on policy changes
Infosys

Infosys on Sunday reported a 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,360 crore for the April-June quarter.

The IT company has raised full-year FY23 revenue guidance to 14-16% from 13-15%. It has retained its operating margin guidance at 21%-23%.

The company's revenue was up 24 per cent YoY to Rs 34,470 crore.

On BSE, Infosys shares closed at Rs 1506.30 apiece down 1.73% on Friday. At the bourses, Infosys bled 19 per cent so far in this calendar year. In comparison, frontline indices Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have tumbled 5 per cent each.

First Published: Sun, July 24 2022. 18:15 IST

