IRB Infrastructure eyes Rs 5,347 crore from GIC, Spain's Ferrovial

-
ALSO READ
GIC Housing Finance's bad loans spike to 11.4% in Q1, solvency weakens
IRB Infra up 31% in 8 days after HDFC MF buys stake; stock hits 52-wk high
Phoenix Mills, Singapore's GIC set up JV to invest in retail properties
L&T, IRB Infra: Can National Monetisation Pipeline boost infra stocks?
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it would raise up to Rs 5,347 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares to Spain’s infrastructure group Ferrovial SA and Singapore state investor GIC, the largest fundraise by an Indian road developer.
Ferrovial subsidiary Cintra Global SE will invest equity capital of up to Rs 3,180 crore for a 24.9 per cent stake, while GIC will invest equity capital of up to Rs 2,167 crore for a 16.9 per cent stake. This is the first such investment by Ferrovial in an Asian company.
The issue price for the preferential allotment is Rs 211.79 per share.
Virendra Mhaiskar, founder promoter of IRB, will continue as the promoter and single-largest shareholder after the completion of the transactions, with an approximate 34 per cent stake and will retain management control of IRB, the company said in a statement.
He said the company is betting big on the infrastructure space in the medium to long term and these equity fund raising exercise will help achieve the twin objectives of deleveraging and access to growth capital to participate in the massive infrastructure development and monetisation plan of the Indian government.
Mhaiskar said, “Despite the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, Q2 was encouraging, as we achieved full COD for our Rajasthan BOT project, commenced commercial operations from Sindhudurg Airport, as well as bagged HAM project in Tamil Nadu and above all completed fund raising for the Private InvIT.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU