IRB Infrastructure eyes Rs 5,347 crore from GIC, Spain's Ferrovial

on Tuesday said it would raise up to Rs 5,347 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares to Spain’s infrastructure group Ferrovial SA and Singapore state investor GIC, the largest fundraise by an Indian road developer.

Ferrovial subsidiary Cintra Global SE will invest equity capital of up to Rs 3,180 crore for a 24.9 per cent stake, while will invest equity capital of up to Rs 2,167 crore for a 16.9 per cent stake. This is the first such investment by Ferrovial in an Asian company.

The issue price for the preferential allotment is Rs 211.79 per share.

Virendra Mhaiskar, founder promoter of IRB, will continue as the promoter and single-largest shareholder after the completion of the transactions, with an approximate 34 per cent stake and will retain management control of IRB, the company said in a statement.

He said the company is betting big on the infrastructure space in the medium to long term and these equity fund raising exercise will help achieve the twin objectives of deleveraging and access to growth capital to participate in the massive infrastructure development and monetisation plan of the Indian government.

Mhaiskar said, “Despite the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, Q2 was encouraging, as we achieved full COD for our Rajasthan BOT project, commenced commercial operations from Sindhudurg Airport, as well as bagged HAM project in Tamil Nadu and above all completed fund raising for the Private InvIT.”



