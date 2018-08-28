KBC Season 10: Sony gets 8 sponsors for, looks for ways to hook millennials

Starting September 3, one of the country’s longest running reality shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), will be back. Amitabh Bachchan will once again anchor the show, charging an undisclosed sum that industry sources said could be a significant increase over his previous remunerations.

But this time around, Bachchan is not the only star on the KBC firmament; technology is expected to play a big role in keeping audiences hooked to the show for the entire season. Augmented reality is being used on the KBC sets in its tenth season to ensure a more immersive experience for ...