Lodha sells penthouse in London for £140 mn in most expensive deal of 2020

-
ALSO READ
High Court refuses to stay order barring Lodha from heading M P Birla firms
Harsh Lodha reappointed director in Birla Corp despite panel's rejection
Lodha appeal against HC order to lean on extent of Priyamvada Birla estate
Appeals filed by MP Birla Group firms, Lodha admitted in Calcutta HC
APL panel decides against Harsh Lodha re-appointment in MP Birla firms
-
Lodha UK, the London-based arm of the Lodha group, recently sold the penthouse at London’s prestigious No. 1 Grosvenor Square for £140 million, making it one of the most expensive real estate sale globally in 2020.
Lodha did not reveal the name of the buyer.
Located in Mayfair, near the United States Embassy and Hyde Park, the residential property will open in December. Gabriel York, co-CEO of Lodha UK said, “This is the most expensive home sold this year and probably among the top five most expensive homes ever sold. On a per sq ft basis, at £9,200 per sq ft (almost Rs 9 lakh per sq ft), it is the most expensive home ever sold in London. To make a mark of this stature globally is truly a testimony to our efforts of building the world’s finest developments.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU