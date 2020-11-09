Lodha sells penthouse in London for £140 mn in most expensive deal of 2020

Lodha UK, the London-based arm of the Lodha group, recently sold the penthouse at London’s prestigious No. 1 Grosvenor Square for £140 million, making it one of the most expensive real estate sale globally in 2020.

Lodha did not reveal the name of the buyer.

Located in Mayfair, near the United States Embassy and Hyde Park, the residential property will open in December. Gabriel York, co-CEO of Lodha UK said, “This is the most expensive home sold this year and probably among the top five most expensive homes ever sold. On a per sq ft basis, at £9,200 per sq ft (almost Rs 9 lakh per sq ft), it is the most expensive home ever sold in London. To make a mark of this stature globally is truly a testimony to our efforts of building the world’s finest developments.”