Motilal Oswal Real Estate announces final close of Rs 1150 cr IREF-IV fund

Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), part of Motilal Oswal Private Equity, on Saturday announced the final close of its fourth real estate fund.

The fund- India Realty Excellence Fund IV (IREF IV) - has received commitments amounting to Rs 1,150 crore. The money has been raised primarily from high net worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices. At present, the cumulative assets under management (AUM) under MORE stand at more than Rs 3,600 crore.



“IREF IV’s strategy is an extension of the investment strategy of MORE’s earlier two funds (IREF II and IREF III). The Fund plans to deploy the capital in mid-income/affordable residential projects and selectively, in commercial projects across the top six cities in the country,” MORE said in a release.



MORE has already committed Rs 550 crore across 9 investments in Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad from this IREF IV fund.



“Existing investors from our previous funds have provided commitments to this fund notwithstanding the NBFC crisis during which we have raised this IREF IV fund,” said Sharad Mittal, director & CEO, MORE.



“Our strategy of partnering with large developers in their mid-income/ affordable projects with focus on top 6 cities and ensuring financial closure for the projects has worked well in the past and we shall continue to stick to our investment philosophy going forward,” Mittal said.



He added that MORE believes that while managing costs and cashflows are key to surviving this lockdown, eventually it would be agility and a strong bias for action that woud help developers recover from this crisis. “Developers that are first-to-act will have a significant advantage over others to recover from this crisis. MORE believes that the lockdown and ensuing months of staggered recovery will be the final nail in the coffin for many weak developers and a catalyst for the consolidation process which started with demonetization in 2016,” he said.