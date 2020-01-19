My favourite campaign is #timeonyourhands: NOFILTR Social's co-founder

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My favourite campaign is #timeonyourhands launched by an online shopping app Wish. Some of the biggest names in the world of football such as Neymar, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Robin Van Persie, etc. were used as influencers in the campaign.

I loved the way the campaign played on the emotions of these footballers and their fans. Since most of these players, playing for their respective countries, had recently missed out the chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup final, the campaign promoted shopping on their app by comparing it with what ...