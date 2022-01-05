Paytm users can now tap phone on PoS devices to make offline payments

-
ALSO READ
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
111 million families in India's villages still await potable tap water
Book a loss and exit Paytm stock now, advise analysts
-
Fintech company Paytm said on Tuesday that it has launched a ‘Tap to Pay’ feature which enables users to make instant payments through their Paytm registered card by just tapping their phone on a PoS machine. This will be possible even if the phone is locked or there is no mobile data or internet connection. Paytm’s Tap to Pay service is available for both Android and iOS users paying through PoS devices.
With the latest Tap to Pay service, Paytm uses its technology to convert the 16-digit primary account number (PAN) of the selected card into a secured transaction code or a 'digital identifier'. This digital identifier ensures that a user’s card details remain only with the user and is not shared with any third party payment processor. When a user visits a retail outlet, they can just tap and pay on the PoS device, without having to share their card details through the transaction.
With the latest feature, payments can be made at all retail outlets, which have card machines that support NFC (near field communication). The cards can be managed through a dedicated dashboard on the Paytm app that offers a section on the transaction history of the card and at any moment can also change the primary tokenized card in a few simple steps. The dashboard also allows the user to change or de-tokenize the card whenever required.
A Paytm spokesperson said, “True digitisation of financial services can only happen when it is not hindered by the limitations of data. With the introduction of Tap to Pay, we are now enabling our users to carry out all digital transactions with or without mobile data. This service is supported by Paytm All-in-One PoS, and also by most major banks and card networks to give our users the widest range of choices.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU