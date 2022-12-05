JUST IN
Price war begins for Novartis cardiac drug as JB Pharma cuts rate by 50%

Azmarda will now be sold for Rs 39.6 per tablet for the 50 mg variant, down from Rs 78 per tablet earlier

Topics
Pharmaceutical | Novartis | Novartis India

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

A large drug firm has 12-15 therapy divisions, and if each launches a few drugs, the company brings to the market 30-50 brands a year.

JB Pharma on Monday cut by half the price of Azmarda, a cardiac drug patented by Novartis. With this, a price war is likely in the coming months for a larger share of the Rs 500-crore sacubitril-valsartan market that has a CAGR of around 30 per cent, say experts. The Mumbai-based firm said that the combination was currently prescribed to 30-35 per cent of patients undergoing heart failure, and doctors believed that 50-60 per cent of patients could be prescribed this drug if it became more affordable.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:27 IST

