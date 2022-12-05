Price war begins for Novartis cardiac drug as JB Pharma cuts rate by 50%

JB Pharma on Monday cut by half the price of Azmarda, a cardiac drug patented by . With this, a price war is likely in the coming months for a larger share of the Rs 500-crore sacubitril-valsartan market that has a CAGR of around 30 per cent, say experts. The Mumbai-based firm said that the combination was currently prescribed to 30-35 per cent of patients undergoing heart failure, and doctors believed that 50-60 per cent of patients could be prescribed this drug if it became more affordable.