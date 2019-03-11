PSA group plans second India innings with sleek, eco-friendly Citroën cars

At the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), the PSA Group that has just announced its intention of bringing its brand Citroën to India by the end of 2021 has set up a tiny pavilion, much smaller than the rest in the show. It is also using the occasion to showcase its electric mobility concept alongside its avant-garde designs and styles.

In an industry where size matters and in a show where private mobility, not public transport solutions drive footfalls, the automaker is deliberately bucking the trend. Disruption is the name of the game at GIMS for Citroën, one ...