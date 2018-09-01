R Madhavan takes charge as new CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited​

R Madhavan took over as of defence PSU (HAL) from here Saturday.

Prior to this, he was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at as an

"Maintaining the numero uno position of HAL in while delivering and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas,"Madhavan said in a company statement here.

"The emphasis would be to build on the core competence of the company and emerge as the in the aerospace industry," he added.

Madhavan has contributed to 'Make in India' drive by developing MSME vendors for aerospace manufacturing, it said.

His focus areas would also include Design and Development, order book position and product mix which meets the customer requirements.

Partnership, collaboration and support of all the stake holders is key for HAL's success in future, he noted.

Madhavan spearheaded successful absorption of technology for production of Su-30 airframe and engine accessories from raw material phase at HALs Accessories Division, Lucknow, the statement said.