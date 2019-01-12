Reliance, Raymond among top groups planning garment units in Solapur

Leading garment manufacturers such as Reliance Group, Raymond, Siyaram Silk Mills, etc are interested in setting up units in the newly emerged uniform manufacturing hub, Solapur, in Maharashtra to cater to growing demand.



Confirming their interest, Amit Kumar Jain, Joint Secretary, Solapur Garment Manufacturers Association, said, “These have already chalked out their investment plan in Solapur. Others including Mafatlal Industries have already set up their plant there.”

While these have not announced their investment plan yet, they have started evaluating proposals after initial discussion with local authorities for infrastructure development.

The government of Maharashtra has laid out a plan to make Solapur a unique global uniform sourcing hub to enable educational institutions, corporates and other organisations to approach in Solapur and place orders directly to meet their requirement.

Most of these large garment manufacturers congregated in Bengaluru to participate in the 3rd edition of India’s Uniform, Garment and Fabric Manufacturers Fair 2019 which was held between January 8 and 10. The government of Maharashtra aims to attract investment worth Rs 1,000 crore by 2022.

“Mafatlal Industries has already started a 200-machine factory in Solapur to make ready-made uniforms. Reliance Group, Raymond, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Mumbai-based Qmax World, Rupam Exports and Amber Home, which make shirts for the European market, are next in the line,” said Jain.

There are 400 textile units in Solapur that make school and corporate uniforms and the target is to scale it up to 2,000 members by 2022 and generate employment for up to 100,000 persons.

“Solapur has the potential to become the uniform hub of the country and the Central government will extend all support in achieving the goal set by Maharashtra. Industries in Solapur has aptly achieved prosperity and growth and has generated large employment,” said Sushil Gaekwad, Director of Textiles, Ministry of Textiles.

The current market size for ready-made uniforms in India was estimated at Rs 18,000 crore with the unorganised sector accounting for Rs 8000 crore”, said Nilesh Shah, vice president, Solapur Garment Manufacturers Association.

“Maharashtra government has chalked out cluster parks and textile parks for Solapur. The central government has been extending lot of support to the textiles industry in the State,” H K Govindraj, Principal Secretary, Textiles Department, Government of Maharashtra.