Royal Enfield suffered production loss of 28,000 bikes in workers' strike

Two-wheeler major Royal Enfield said that its entire workforce at the Oragadam facility reported to work on Tuesday, bringing an end to the strike that started on September 24, 2018. The loss of production during the strike was around 28,000 motorcycles, said the company.

The strike, called for by the (REEU), which is not recognised by the management, demanding the management to reinstate around 120 probationary employees and one permanent employee to their jobs and to provide the bonus that was pending since 2015, was called off on Monday evening. The workers joined factory operations on Tuesday from the first shift.

The union claims that it has a strength of around 740 workers. Almost 600 out of them had been on strike since September 24.

The company said that a part of the workforce at the manufacturing facility at Oragadam, near Chennai, had stayed away from work in the recent days, though a majority of its workforce in the factory did continue to report to work and actively engaged in operations.





"The loss of production was 28,000 motorcycles during the period of the strike," said the company in a statement issued on Tuesday.

During this time, the other manufacturing facilities at Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal continued to operate and deliver to their full capacity.

"The entire workforce at Royal Enfield's Oragadam facility reported to work today, bringing an end to the strike, effective November 13, 2018. All three plants of the company are now operational at their full capacity," said the company.

The workers were earlier protesting against an alleged demand by the company to deposit their mobile phones at the security room and submit an undertaking that they would not participate in similar agitations in future. With talks held before the district administration, led by the district collector, on Monday, the management agreed to provide locker facility for their mobile phones outside the shop floor and relaxed the demand for the undertaking, said R Sampath, vice-president of REEU.