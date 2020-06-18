Share of other income in profit of BSE 500 firms touches multi-year high

In a year that was marked by an anaemic economic growth, an overall slowdown in consumption and a pandemic induced lockdown, the share of other income (revenue generated by sources other than company’s core operations) in FY20 saw a disproportionate increase in the profit before tax (PBT).

Other income accounted for 34.4 per cent of the total profit before tax for these in FY19. It was 28.5 per cent in FY15. Now the ratio has climbed to 52 per cent of the total profit before tax as face a weak operating environment.

Analysts expect the ratio to get further skewed in favour other income as the overall demand scenario remains bleak amid a poor economic conditions which in turn has been led by Covid -19.

are making increasing amounts of money from activities outside their main business. This ‘other income’ is now equal to more than half of the pre-tax profit of a sample of companies which have declared their result so far.

Deven R Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Shares attributes it to a change in the accounting standards (some of the income which was earlier classified under operational income now gets grouped under other income) and companies carrying excessive amount of cash in their balance sheets. This is very true for pharma and auto companies that have been holding lot of cash in their books, he said.





ALSO READ: Market Wrap, June 18: Here's all that happened in the markets today

“Overall, I would like to believe many companies including Reliance Industries have started creating a treasury. High debt in the previous years and good quality firms being able to attract investors could also be the reason for a higher proportion of other income,” said Choksey.

Other income includes things like dividends or interest that the company gets from its investments. It can also include rental income or profit on sale of assets. Business Standard looked at 465 companies (excluding banking, financial services and insurance and IT) for whom continuous data is available since the financial year ending March 2015 (FY15). Companies which have had a March-ending financial year throughout the period were included in the analysis for uniformity.

Some sectors show a higher ratio than others. It is under 25 per cent for non-ferrous metals, pharmaceuticals and fast moving consumer goods. It is between 35-65 per cent for refineries, infrastructure developers and operators and the chemicals sector. It is 110.9 per cent for the automobile segment.

A closer look at the data reveals that exception losses at Tata Motors significantly affected the numbers for the sector. It reported a profit before tax of -10,580 crore for FY20. This brought down the aggregate profit before tax for the sector, and also increased the ratio of other income. It is 42 per cent if one excludes Tata Motors. The company had said in its quarterly results that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected numbers.



ALSO READ: Tata Motors slips 4% after reporting Rs 9,864 cr net loss in March quarter

There is huge cash on balance sheet of auto companies said Mitul Shah, vice president research at Reliance Securities citing instances of Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, among others. At the year that ended in March cash on Maruti’s books was around Rs30,000 crore up from 26000 crore last year. Similarly, Bajaj has seen it go up to around Rs20,000 crore from Rs15,000 crore, he said.

Since the base is already quite large, non-operating income for most of them in the last five years has seen a marginal increase in absolute terms. But it has shot up as a percentage as income from core income for most have declined,” he said.

It (the large cash and high proportion of other income) is also the function of companies deferring capital expenditure amid low capacity utilization and uncertainty ahead. “Expect the trend to gain further traction in the current year as companies report deep contraction in income from core operations due to the pandemic,” said an analyst from a brokerage.