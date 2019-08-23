Superior aesthetics, not price, has made us a market leader: Sonam Clock MD

Sonam Clock Ltd, which makes over 50,000 clock movement units a day, aims to meet India's requirement of 150,000 units within the next two years. Chairman & Managing Director Jayesh Shah tells Sansan Lotha how the company plans to achieve this goal, apart from tackling challenges posed by Chinese players. Read edited excerpts:

1. Where do you stand vis-a-vis your main competitors?

Among Indian companies, our sole competitor is Ajanta. In the clock-selling market, we are one of India's largest manufacturers and exporters, with sales expanding to more than 27 countries across four continents. We also have a countrywide reach through a network of 150 distributors and over 35,000 retailers.

2. What sets Sonam Clock apart from the other clock makers? Why would I buy a clock from you instead of saying from Ajanta, Chumbak, Opal or Random?

Our company is strongly focused on research and development. About 95-97 per cent of our operations are done in-house, from design to finishing. We offer a wide range of innovative clock designs at a reasonable price.

3. What markets do you cover? What is the reach in larger cities like Delhi and Mumbai?

We have a pan India presence and our major markets are Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. We are now making inroads into Delhi and Mumbai.

4. Ninety-five per cent of your employees are women. How do you handle issues like maternity leave?

Yes, more than 90 per cent employees in our workforce are women. Given this fact, we provide pick-up and drop facility for their daily transportation to work, while some commute from villages as far as 40 km away. The majority of women workforce is unmarried, so we don’t have maternity leave issues, but for married women we give 2-3 months of paid leave.

5. You claim to be the largest producer of clock movements in India. Who is your nearest competitor and what is your market share compared to these other players?

China is much advanced in terms of technology, production volumes, and global reach. They also have a multitude of trade fairs and wholesale markets in China, like the Yiwu market where a wide range of products are available. We do not have that scale of business here, and because of the volumes, we cannot yet compare in terms of costs, globally. China is our biggest competitor in clock movements. Currently, 30% market is captured by Chinese clock movements. Ajanta is our nearest competitor in clocks and the market wherein clock movements are approx 10-15% market

We manufacture over 50,000 clock-movement units a day. Our aim is to match India’s requirement, which is 150,000 clock-movement per day, and we are set to touch 2,00,000 units per day over the next two years. We are working toward achieving that target.

As far as market trends are concerned, rapid changes in lifestyle and living standards have greatly influenced the purchase behaviour of clock buyers. Now wall clocks have become an integral part of home interiors. People from tier-2 and tier-3 cities are now readily buying wall clocks in the price range of Rs 500-1,500. This market segment remains our main consumer base. Designer clock and regular clocks are the major clocks which boost our revenue.

7. Which are your key export markets?

We are more into the exports of finished clocks. Most of the global exports of clock movements come from China. Starting 2020, we plan to expand the exports of clock movements in Asia, the Gulf, and Africa. Thirty per cent of our revenue is from the Gulf.

8. What sort of competition do you see in gifting segment from other generic products such as pens, cutlery and crockery?

In the earlier days, clocks were only needed to track time, but today they have become a statement in home aesthetics. The present day consumers want more than just a normal clock -- there is an emotional touch attached to owning one. We are more into corporate gifting. Generic products are a completely different market and so not compete with us, nor we with them.

9. Given that luxury goods such as clocks are among the first to be hit in a trade spat, how has the global slowdown/US-China trade war affected your company?

Globally, consumers look at both the price and design when buying. Chinese products are bought based on competitive pricing, whereas our products sell based on both quality and reasonable pricing. With the US-China war, we will benefit from cheaper raw material.

10. Do you have plants outside India? If not, do you plan to expand anytime soon? Would you be following Ajanta's example and setting up shop in China, for instance?

No, we don’t have plants outside India. Nor are we planning to have one any time soon.

11. Is Sonam Clock amenable to PE funding? Has it tapped the market?

No, Sonam Clock is not amenable to PE funding. We are listed, but are not planning an FPO either

12. Chinese products have flooded the market, and there were reports that many units in Morbi, where you have your factory, were shutting down. How do you plan to meet the Chinese challenge?

We are growing in the market. Our product quality is top notch, and importers come to us because of our value proposition, which goes far beyond pricing. Chinese products do not compete with us as they operate in a totally different niche.