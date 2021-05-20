Temasek-backed Fullerton Financial injects Rs 750 cr in Indian subsidiary

-
Temasek-backed Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH) has infused Rs 750 crore as equity into its Indian subsidiary Fullerton India Credit Company to cushion the Covid-19 shock and support growth.
This comes within 12 months of a capital infusion for the same amount — in June 2020. FFH, fully owned by Singapore's Sovereign Fund Teamsek, has been regularly infusing equity in Fullerton India.
It has infused around Rs 3,050 crore in equity since FY07, of which Rs 750 crore was approved in April 2021 and infused in May 2021. The company is adequately captalised with a Capital Adequacy Ratio ( CAR) of 21.5 per cent at the end of December 2021 against 24.15 per cent for FY20.
FICCL plans to operate at moderate leverage levels of 5-6x and keep overall capital levels above 17 per cent in the medium term.
FICCL’s Tier-I ratio was 17.2 per cent at the end of Q3FY21 (15.35 per cent for FY20and 14.16 per cent for FY19), in line with its similarly rated peers and remains adequate for its moderate scale of operations. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Fullerton India's subordinated debt at ‘AA+’ with a Stable Outlook.
The ratings are supported by the company's diversified portfolio, with well-matched asset liability management, high liquidity buffers and modest leverage.
