Unicorn tag just a pit stop, hungry for many more laps: Razorpay co-founder

From getting their first prototype rejected by around 100 banks and lenders in 2014 to becoming one of India's fastest fintech unicorns, Razorpay's journey has come a full circle. However, co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur, a self-confessed Formula-1 racing fan, has said they have just reached a pitstop to fuel themselves and there are many more laps to go. "India's ecosystem has matured a lot in the last five years.

Start-ups are being looked at through a different lens. But our journey is still long and the funding and unicorn start-up is just a milestone," said ...