US fund TFCC to buy 46% stake in Chennai's Ramcharan for $4 billion

-
ALSO READ
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
This chemical stock has crashed 15% in one month; is reversal on cards?
Clean Science makes robust debut, lists at 98% premium over issue price
India-US alliance to advance clean energy goals, says John Kerry
-
In a surprise development for India’s clean energy sector, US-based fund TFCC International on Wednesday announced an investment of $4.14 billion to acquire a 46 per cent stake in a lesser-known Chennai-based firm Ramcharan Co Pvt Ltd.
This investment will be made over a period of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2022. The acquisition is for investments in environment to energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate, according to a company statement.
At a virtual conference to announce the deal, TFCC International chairman Chris Curtis did not respond to many questions including those related to investors in the company, financial and business details of Ramcharan and the reason for the big-bang investment.
According to the company’s official website, Ramcharan's registered office is at Dover City in Kent County (US). None of the promoters of Ramcharan attended the press conference which was abruptly ended in half an hour.
TFCC International said it is a deep impact fund, with investments from high-net-worth individuals, government agencies and financial institutions based in New York. "TFCC International has had investments in the Middle East, South Asia and is now working in India looking at impact investments in areas of environment solutions, renewable energy and low-cost housing," Curtis said. Currently, TFCC holds a portfolio of $20 billion dollars invested in South Asia, he said.
“We are looking forward to this business, with great anticipation. technologies such as those promoted by Ramcharan, and the immense headroom for sustainable growth, echoes with our investment objectives and we believe that Ramcharan’s products in the waste to the energy field and the new generation of energy storage devices will help the environment in a significant manner," he said.
TFCC had signed a memorandum of understanding with Ramcharan in March. The deal was closed with a shareholders agreement in October. ‘’Ramcharan currently has a business plan and orders of up to $9 billion and is looking at surge sales from the third to the sixth year of production, taking up the expected revenue to $40 billion, after the fourth year," the statement claimed.
According to Curtis, Ramcharan is among the top 100 companies in the world in terms of generational activities and is into sectors like chemicals and rubber. "They are quite large on a global scale and on a local scale," he said.
The technology used by Ramcharan allows for zero toxic residues and can be used to convert all types of unsegregated waste into energy, with zero residues to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally and also the safest, according to information shared by TFCC without explaining much.
The technology used by the company has been developed in-house by a team headed by Kaushik Palicha. Its manufacturing facilities have been planned in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU