Why were books of IL&FS subsidiaries not checked, Sebi asks Deloitte

The (Sebi) has asked why the ex-auditor for the parent entity of did not look into the books of the subsidiaries, sources close to the development said.

told that it was not the auditor of the subsidiaries, but only of the parent company and hence auditing books of the latter does not come under its domain.

has 348 subsidiaries and associates — most of these have a negative net worth. The earlier estimates of the subsidiaries were about half this number.

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is also looking into the auditor’s role in (NFRA) will also inquire the matter, sources said.

The ICAI has sent a notice that it finds the auditor responsible for the IL&FS fiasco prima facie and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the auditor.





However, senior people in the audit firm said it will contest the ICAI’s notice in its reply. ICAI has found the audit firm responsible on “operational” grounds, whereas the company is an auditor.

“The issues the institute have raised are all on operational grounds, which are beyond our jurisdiction. The auditor concerned will respond and the firm will back him,” a senior Deloitte official said.

This official said the ICAI was in a hurry to wrap up the case before the inquiry. is yet to call the audit firm for questioning.

The government has already sent the IL&FS case to the NFRA, asking it to investigate the role of the auditors.

The firm’s officials also argue that they have no role to play in the downfall of IL&FS as they resigned as auditors of the company in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the government has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to re-open IL&FS books under Section 130 of the Act 2013. The section has been invoked for the first time. The section relates to re-opening of book of accounts of on or the court’s order.

The government will check the balance sheets of the beleaguered group and its two listed subsidiaries — ITNL and IL&FS Financial Services — after the (SFIO) found details of alleged corruption, personal enrichment and other non-transparent deals.

IL&FS owes Rs 940 billion to its lenders. Of its assets, those worth Rs 200 billion are intangible and cannot be recovered. The government has already suspended the board of IL&FS and put in place the new board to manage the company.