Zydus Life launches generic version of Sitagliptin for type 2 diabetes

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has launched the generic version of sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address type 2 diabetes.
Sitaglyn and Siglyn offer an oral solution to the patients providing ease of convenience and better compliance, the company said in a regulatory filing.
These will add on to a comprehensive solution for the management of type 2 diabetes by "providing access to quality care to the patients at an affordable cost, approximately 60 per cent lesser than the originator", it added.
MSD Pharmaceuticals' sitagliptin phosphate 10 mg tablets sold under the Januvia brand has a retail price of around Rs 300 per strip of seven tablets.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Managing Director Dr Sharvil Patel said, "The addition of Sitaglyn and Siglyn to our diabetes portfolio will give patients access to a world-class oral therapy to help people manage their diabetes better by making it more affordable. Our high quality product will expand the reach of the molecule to patients in India, supported by our wide distribution network."
Zydus said India's oral anti-diabetic market is worth Rs 12,500 crore, of which DPP4i (Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor) class of anti-diabetics has a share of more than Rs 4,000 crore.
Sitagliptin is the gold standard in the DPP4i category with over 62 per cent market share in the global market, it added.
The company has several brands to address diabetes, including Lipaglyn, Dapaglyn, Vinglyn and Tenglyn.
"With the launch of these brands, Zydus expands its diabetes management offerings for patients and strengthens its presence in the anti-diabetic market," it added.
