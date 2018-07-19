Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son Karti named in fresh CBI chargesheet

Former and his son were named in a charge sheet by the CBI in the Aircel- deal case on Thursday.

The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet before special CBI O P Saini who fixed it for considering on July 31.

The CBI was conducting probe as to how Chidambaram, who was the in 2006, granted (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only (CCEA) was empowered to do it.

The senior leader's role had come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel- deal of Rs 35 billion and case involving Rs 3.05 billion.



In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom Dayanidhi Maran, his brother and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of

The Maran brothers and other accused, who were listed in the CBI charge sheet earlier, were discharged by the special court which had said that the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.

The CBI had alleged in the charge sheet against the Marans that had sought FIPB approval for USD 800 million for which only the CCEA was competent, but Chidambaram had given approval to the firm in March 2006.

It had claimed that the minister was competent to accord approval on project proposals of up to Rs 600 crore and proposals beyond this required the approval of the CCEA.

The is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis deal in which Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency.

Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and ED.