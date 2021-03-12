As Covid-19 cases rise sharply, parts of Maharashtra may be locked down

Nagpur will be under lockdown for a week beginning March 15, and other parts of Maharashtra, too, could see restrictions as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of harsh measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

“We may have to impose lockdown in some areas if rules are not followed,” Thackeray said on Thursday as he urged residents to observe discipline and avoid all non-essential travel.

Thackeray’s message came as the central government said it was “very worried” over rising Covid-19 cases in Eight of the top ten districts with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases are in and Nagpur with over 12,000 cases is placed at the second spot.

“We are very worried about This is a serious matter. This has two lessons — don’t take the virus for granted, and if we have to remain Covid-free, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Until it’s fully over, it is not over,” V K Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog, said on Thursday.

While ruling out any link of the surge to the mutant strain, health officials have attributed the rise to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour and large congregations.

Even as the CM asked for restraint, within hours of the speech, hundreds of students took to the streets in various cities to protest the cancellation of state public service examinations.





In Maharashtra 13,659 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, around 60 per cent of all cases in the country.

Pune has the highest active cases at over 18,000. Other districts with high caseloads are Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad.

The said states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana are also at the tipping point. “We have had three meetings with these states where they have been told to pull up their socks,” said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Nitin Raut, guardian minister for Nagpur, announced lockdown between March 15 and 21 after chairing a meeting with district officials on Thursday.

Cinemas and malls will remain shut while restaurants will be able to provide food parcels only. Stores selling essential commodities will remain open during this period and attendance in government offices will be capped at 25 per cent. Private offices will remain shut.

Other cities in the state, too, have taken steps to curb the cases.