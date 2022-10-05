Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the biggest Hindi hit of the year. It has grossed Rs 425 crore in global box-office revenues. The first of a trilogy that took Ayan Mukerji almost 10 years to make creates a new universe, the Astraverse.The fight between good and evil with weapons from elements (fire, water, wind) and creatures (monkeys, bulls) has been brought alive with stunning visual effects by Prime Focus. For long, Indian cinema has grappled with creating a franchise and leveraging the country’s rich mythology. Mukerji seems to have cracked both. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to him about his vision and the evolution of visual effects. Edited excerpts:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU