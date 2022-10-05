JUST IN
Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head
How genome sequencing could open several prospects for pomegranate farmers
RSS chief said Hindu rashtra can't be conceived without Muslims: Quraishi
Future of Hindi literature set to prosper: Booker winner Geetanjali Shree
Limited data a challenge for accurate weather prediction: M Rajeevan
Normalcy is returning in J&K...and many don't like it: LG Manoj Sinha
There will be a major people's movement soon, says Rakesh Tikait
IIT Madras wants to come out with 1000 start-ups every year: Director
Himachal voters prefer change to continuity: Congress leader Sukhu
Covid being endemic is as mystical and mythical as herd immunity: N K Arora
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A
Curtains down on Durga puja festival in West Bengal with idol immersion
Business Standard

Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji

'What I am holding on to is the potential of the Brahmastra universe'

Topics
Q&A | Indian Cinema | Bollywood

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

Ayan Mukerji
Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the biggest Hindi hit of the year. It has grossed Rs 425 crore in global box-office revenues. The first of a trilogy that took Ayan Mukerji almost 10 years to make creates a new universe, the Astraverse.The fight between good and evil with weapons from elements (fire, water, wind) and creatures (monkeys, bulls) has been brought alive with stunning visual effects by Prime Focus. For long, Indian cinema has grappled with creating a franchise and leveraging the country’s rich mythology. Mukerji seems to have cracked both. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to him about his vision and the evolution of visual effects. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q&A

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.