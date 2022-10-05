Brahmāstra is about spirituality meets fantasy meets tech: Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the biggest Hindi hit of the year. It has grossed Rs 425 crore in global box-office revenues. The first of a trilogy that took Ayan Mukerji almost 10 years to make creates a new universe, the Astraverse.The fight between good and evil with weapons from elements (fire, water, wind) and creatures (monkeys, bulls) has been brought alive with stunning visual effects by Prime Focus. For long, has grappled with creating a franchise and leveraging the country’s rich mythology. Mukerji seems to have cracked both. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to him about his vision and the evolution of visual effects. Edited excerpts: