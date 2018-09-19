JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet clears ordinance to make triple talaq penal offence: Sources

The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, Law Ministry sources said Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, Law Ministry sources said Wednesday.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

The Supreme Court last year banned the practice. But since the practice was still prevalent, a bill was brought to make it a penal offence.
Wed, September 19 2018. 12:40 IST

