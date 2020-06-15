JUST IN
Top headlines: Airlines to expand capacity; banks come under virus grip
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, tally at 333,008

Coronavirus latest news: The world is seeing over 100,000 fresh coronavirus cases across countries daily. The US has 2,077,567 cases, followed by Brazil, Russia and India. Catch live updates here

Coronavirus update: India is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The tally, as of now, is at 333,008, and the death toll has crossed the 9,500 mark. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna has claimed that his company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has been successful in curing coronavirus patients within five to 14 days. There are currently no certified vaccines or drugs to treat or prevent Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus world update: The world is seeing over 100,000 fresh coronavirus cases daily, according to John Hopkins University. China, where the first Covid-19 case was reported, has recorded its highest spike in daily cases in two months. This comes at a time when China and other countries that suffered early surge in cases, including South Korea, Italy and Spain, were seeing an overall decline. The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,540,073, and 421,395 people have died from the disease so far. The United States, with 2,162,054 cases, remains the worst-hit country, followed by Brazil (867,882 cases). Russia (528,964), India (333,008), the United Kingdom (295,889), and Spain (291,008 cases).

