Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 276,146; Mumbai tally more than Wuhan's
Coronavirus latest news: The global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 7,312,198, and 413,003 people have died from the disease so far
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Workers sanitize shops of a mall as all shopping malls are about to open from 8th of June, in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 276,146, while 7,473 people have died from the disease so far. Now only a notch behind the UK in terms of number of confirmed coronavirus, India at present is the ffifth-most-afftected conuntry.
Raising alarm over a surge in the national capital lately and throwing residents into a tizzy, the Delhi government on Tuesday projected almost a 20-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in the city by July-end. After a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that estimates suggested 550,000 positive cases by July 31.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 7,312,198, and 413,003 people have died from the disease so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More