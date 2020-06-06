Coronavirus LIVE: India now 6th worst-hit country, with 236,184 cases
Coronavirus statewise update: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan all recorded the most number of covid 19 cases on Friday
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian nationals from Bahrain and Oman after completing their isolation period at a quarantine facility of Indian navy in Kochi, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus latest news: India has again registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, becoming the sixth-most-affected country globally. The sixth position until last night was held by Italy, once considered an epicentre of the highly contagious virus spread. The toal number of corona cases in India has reached 236,184 and the death toll stands at 6,649. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Mumbai has crossed the 45,000 mark.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 6,839,281 and 397,442 people have died from the disease so far. The last three coronavirus patients in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the Covid-19, were discharged on Friday. The central Chinese city now has zero cases.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More