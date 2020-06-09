JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: Malls roll out red carpet but crowds missing on Day One
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally jumps to 265,928; global total nears 7.2 mn

Coronavirus latest news: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,189,861, and 408,240 people have died from the disease so far. Stay tuned for latest updates

Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

Plasma Therapy, coronavirus
Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 265,928, while 7,473 people have died from the disease so far. Maharashtra has recorded a tally of 88,528, which is more than China's. In Mumbai alone, there are over 50,000 cases of Covid-19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into isolation on the advice of doctors. He was suffering from fever and cough. The CM is likely to be tested for coronavirus today.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 7,189,861, and 408,240 people have died from the disease so far.

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 06:53 IST

