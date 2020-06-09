Coronavirus LIVE: India tally jumps to 265,928; global total nears 7.2 mn

update: The total number of cases in India has jumped to 265,928, while 7,473 people have died from the disease so far. Maharashtra has recorded a tally of 88,528, which is more than China's. In Mumbai alone, there are over 50,000 cases of Covid-19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into isolation on the advice of doctors. He was suffering from fever and cough. The CM is likely to be tested for today.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases is 7,189,861, and 408,240 people have died from the disease so far.

