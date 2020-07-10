Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 25,000 cases in a day, US adds 61,000

update: India has recorded over 25,500 new coronaivrus cases in a day, taking its total to 794,842. The country's Covid-19 death toll has reached 21,623. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a in the state from 10 pm today to 5 am on Monday. During thios period, movement will be permitted only for medical and essential services. All markets, including food grain markets and other establishments, will remain closed and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

world update: As many as 12,378,854 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While 7,182,395 have recovered, 556,601 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 3,219,999 cases and 135,822 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 1,759,103 cases and 69,254 deaths, and India (794,842 cases, 21,623 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates