Covid-19 Factoid: West Bengal has seen 400 new cases daily for a fortnight
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 25,000 cases in a day, US adds 61,000

Coronavirus latest news: The total number of cases in India is nearing 800,000. Maharashtra has 230,599 cases, Tamil Nadu 126,581, and Delhi 107,051. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

CISF officer, coronavirus, covid
A CISF officer checks the temperature of a visitor at the Red Fort on the first day of its reopening after the lockdown. Photo: PTI

Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 25,500 new coronaivrus cases in a day, taking its total to 794,842. The country's Covid-19 death toll has reached 21,623. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from 10 pm today to 5 am on Monday. During thios period, movement will be permitted only for medical and essential services. All markets, including food grain markets and other establishments, will remain closed and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 12,378,854 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While 7,182,395 have recovered, 556,601 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 3,219,999 coronavirus cases and 135,822 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 1,759,103 cases and 69,254 deaths, and India (794,842 cases, 21,623 deaths).

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 07:12 IST

