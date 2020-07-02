Coronavirus LIVE: India tally tops 600,000 mark with over 19,000 new cases
Coronavirus latest news: Global coronavirus cases stand at 10,802,849, while more than 5.9 million have recovered, and 518,921 have died. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, in Gurugram.
Coronavirus update: With over 19,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed the 600,000 mark. At present, the copuntry has 605,220 cases, of which 17,840 are fatalities. Around 90 per cent of total infections in India are in just 10 states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka. On Monday, the government had announced "Unlock 2", under which more economic activities have resumed, even as containment zones continue to remain under lockdown.
Coronavirus world update: More than 10.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 5.9 million have recovered, 518,921 have died so far, show Worldometer data.
Country-wise, the United States continues to be the most affected, with 2,779,953 coronavirus cases and 130,798 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,453,369 cases, deaths 60,713), Russia (654,405 cases, 9,536 deaths), and India (605,220 cases, 17,848 deaths).
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More