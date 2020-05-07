- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 52,987; global tally at 3,819,312
- Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi has highest density of coronavirus cases in India
- India coronavirus dispatch: Should all patients in hospitals be tested?
- Covid-19 outbreak: Mumbai races against time to create health care infra
- Covid-19 crisis: Private hospitals get a lifeline from Ayushman Bharat
- Chinese companies refute India's claim of faulty rapid testing kits
- Covid-19 cases soar in Tamil Nadu, 771 infections reported in a single day
- Ahmedabad shuts all shops save milk, medicine till May 15 to contain Covid
- Seven major evacuation operations conducted in India's history
- MP plans to ease labour laws, factory safety norms as it woos industry
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 52,987; global tally at 3,822,860
Coronavirus update: Stay tuned with Business Standard for latest news on coronavirus, world death toll, and cases across the world and in India
Topics
Coronavirus | migrants in India | World Health Organization
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporation workers in protective suits wait outside a hospital to get the test reports of a deceased, during the lockdown in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India updates: India has jumped to spots to 13th among the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with its number of coronavirus cases surging to 52,987. So far, 1,785 people have died in the country from the fatal disease , according to Worldometer. Maharashtra, the most affected state in India, now has 15,525 corona cases. Tamil Nadu, which recently witnessed a sudden surge in the number of cases, now has 4,058 cases. Gujarat, which has been the second-most affected had to deploy paramilatry in its epicentre Ahmedabad in view of a jump in number of cases. While Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of confirmed cases in India, Delhi has the highest concentration of positive coronavirus cases per million people.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,819,312, and 264,815 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Coronavirus world update: The US continues to be the most affected country, accounting for more than 33 per cent of all reported cases. It has recorded 1,262,933 cases till now. The United Kingdom’s death toll (30,076) has now surpassed even Italy’s (29,684).
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh