Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 52,987; global tally at 3,822,860

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Corporation workers in protective suits wait outside a hospital to get the test reports of a deceased, during the lockdown in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India updates: India has jumped to spots to 13th among the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with its number of coronavirus cases surging to 52,987. So far, 1,785 people have died in the country from the fatal disease , according to Worldometer. Maharashtra, the most affected state in India, now has 15,525 corona cases. Tamil Nadu, which recently witnessed a sudden surge in the number of cases, now has 4,058 cases. Gujarat, which has been the second-most affected had to deploy paramilatry in its epicentre Ahmedabad in view of a jump in number of cases. While Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of confirmed cases in India, Delhi has the highest concentration of positive coronavirus cases per million people.

Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,819,312, and 264,815 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Coronavirus world update: The US continues to be the most affected country, accounting for more than 33 per cent of all reported cases. It has recorded 1,262,933 cases till now. The United Kingdom’s death toll (30,076) has now surpassed even Italy’s (29,684).

